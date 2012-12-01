UPDATE 1-Myanmar govt asks Suu Kyi to investigate mine dispute

By Soe Zeya Tun
MONYWA, Myanmar Dec 1 Myanmar's president asked
opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Saturday to head an
investigation into the planned expansion of a copper mine that
has led to evictions and protests that were forcibly put down by
riot police this week.
Activists said at least 50 people were injured on Thursday,
including more than 20 Buddhist monks, after riot police raided
camps set up round the Monywa mine in the north west Sagaing
region by villagers protesting the evictions.
Riot police used teargas, water cannon and, according to
activists, incendiary devices local media described as
"phosphorous bombs". Many of the injured suffered serious burns.
As monks protested on Saturday in Myanmar's biggest cities,
President Thein Sein responded quickly to public outrage.
A statement on the website of the president's office said he
had set up a commission led by Suu Kyi with a broad remit to
look into whether the expansion of the mine should go ahead and
into measures taken to control the protests.
The committee will encompass a broad cross-section of
interests, including three local villagers and an official from
the military-owned Union of Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd, a
partner in the copper mine project alongside a unit of China
North Industries Corp, a Chinese weapons manufacturer.
It should report by the end of December, the statement said.
Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi went to the area on Thursday to
speak to villagers about their grievances and called for an
inquiry, a demand echoed by U.S.-based Human Rights Watch.
TEST CASE
Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at U.S.-based Human
Rights Watch, had called for a speedy official investigation.
"A hospital ward full of horribly burned Buddhist monks and
other protesters deserve to know who attacked them while they
were sleeping and what the government is going to do about it,"
he said in a statement on Saturday.
"The crackdown ... is a fundamental test case for the
government's commitment to peaceful assembly and willingness to
demand accountability for abuses."
Anger has been growing at the heavy-handed police
intervention at the mine, reminiscent of the way dissent was
stifled under the junta that ruled Myanmar for half a century
until it stepped aside, allowing Thein Sein's quasi-civilian,
reformist government to take office in March 2011.
Local residents say the $1 billion mine expansion entails
the unlawful confiscation of more than 7,800 acres (3,160
hectares) of land. They told Reuters in September that four of
26 villages at the project site had been displaced, along with
monasteries and schools.
Around 40 monks accompanied by about 60 other people held a
peaceful march on Saturday around the Sule Pagoda in the
commercial capital, Yangon, a focal point for monk-led protests
in 2007 that were brutally put down by the junta. At least 100
monks demonstrated in the second city, Mandalay.
Suu Kyi, who led the fight for democracy under the junta and
is now a member of parliament, told a news conference on Friday
she had asked the authorities to release any monks who had been
detained but had been told no arrests had been made.
"I think the people have the right to know why such violent
measures were taken," she told reporters. "I think it is needed
to apologise to the monks."
Local police in Monywa apologised on Saturday for injuries
to the monks without explaining what had caused their burns.
"Since we ourselves are Buddhists, we have no intention at
all to do anything that will hurt the region and the monks. We
would like to ask for your kindness and request you in the most
humble manners to forgive us for what we did," Sagaing Region
Police Colonel San Yuu said at a meeting.
Rallies have held at the Monywa copper mine, Myanmar's
biggest, for more than three months and are seen as a test both
of the new regime's willingness to allow peaceful protest and
its attitude to land grabs.
State television said just before the crackdown that all work
had been halted since Nov. 18 as a result of the protests.