White House confirms Obama visit to Myanmar this month

WASHINGTON Nov 8 Newly re-elected President
Barack Obama will travel to Myanmar later this month, the first
such trip by a U.S. president, as part of a Southeast Asia tour
that will also include stops in Thailand and Cambodia, the White
House confirmed on Thursday.
Obama plans to meet Myanmar's President Thein Sein and
opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize
laureate, on his visit to Myanmar, the White House said, in the
latest sign of Washington's support for democratic reforms in
the once-isolated country.
U.S. confirmation of the November 17-20 trip to Southeast
Asia followed word from officials in the region of Obama's
travel plans.