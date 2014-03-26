TABLE-Myanmar awards offshore oil, gas blocks

YANGON, March 26 Myanmar has awarded 10
shallow-water oil and gas exploration blocks and 10 deepwater
blocks in an auction process that began in April last year,
according to a posting on the country's Ministry of Energy's
website on Wednesday.
Winners include Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil
, ConocoPhillips and Total, among
others.
Below is a full list of the winners. For a story on the
award, see:
Shallow water blocks
Blocks Selected companies
/Area
A-4 BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy
(Myanmar)
A-5 Chevron (Unocal Myanmar Offshore Co Ltd)
A-7 BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar)
M-4 Oil India Ltd + Mercator Petroleum Ltd +
Oilmax Energy
M-7 ROC Oil + Tap Oil
M-8 Berlanga Holding
M-15 Transcontinental Group
M-17 Reliance Industries
M-18 Reliance Industries
YEB Oil India Ltd + Mercator Petroleum Ltd + Oilmax Energy
Deepwater
blocks
Blocks Selected companies
/Area
AD-2 BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar)
AD-3 Ophir Energy Plc
AD-5 BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar)
AD-9 Shell Myanmar Energy + MOECO
AD-10 Statoil + ConocoPhillips
AD-11 Shell Myanmar Energy + MOECO
MD-2 Eni Myanmar
MD-4 Eni Myanmar
MD-5 Shell Myanmar Energy + MOECO
YWB Total E&P Myanmar
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Tom Hogue)