2014年 3月 26日

TABLE-Myanmar awards offshore oil, gas blocks

YANGON, March 26 Myanmar has awarded 10
shallow-water oil and gas exploration blocks and 10 deepwater
blocks in an auction process that began in April last year,
according to a posting on the country's Ministry of Energy's
website on Wednesday. 
    Winners include Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil
, ConocoPhillips and Total, among
others.
    Below is a full list of the winners. For a story on the
award, see:    
    
 Shallow water blocks
 Blocks  Selected companies
 /Area   
 A-4     BG Asia Pacific        + Woodside Energy
         (Myanmar)        
 A-5     Chevron         (Unocal Myanmar Offshore Co Ltd)
 A-7     BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar)
 M-4     Oil India Ltd           + Mercator Petroleum Ltd +
         Oilmax Energy
 M-7     ROC Oil          + Tap Oil         
 M-8     Berlanga Holding
 M-15    Transcontinental Group
 M-17    Reliance Industries          
 M-18    Reliance Industries
 YEB     Oil India Ltd + Mercator Petroleum Ltd + Oilmax Energy
         
 Deepwater
   blocks
 Blocks  Selected companies
 /Area   
 AD-2    BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar)
 AD-3    Ophir Energy Plc         
 AD-5    BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar)
 AD-9    Shell Myanmar Energy          + MOECO
 AD-10   Statoil          + ConocoPhillips        
 AD-11   Shell Myanmar Energy + MOECO
 MD-2    Eni Myanmar         
 MD-4    Eni Myanmar
 MD-5    Shell Myanmar Energy + MOECO
 YWB     Total E&P Myanmar          
 
 (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Tom Hogue)
