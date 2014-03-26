TABLE-Myanmar awards offshore oil, gas blocks

YANGON, March 26 Myanmar has awarded 10 shallow-water oil and gas exploration blocks and 10 deepwater blocks in an auction process that began in April last year, according to a posting on the country's Ministry of Energy's website on Wednesday. Winners include Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil , ConocoPhillips and Total, among others. Below is a full list of the winners. For a story on the award, see: Shallow water blocks Blocks Selected companies /Area A-4 BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar) A-5 Chevron (Unocal Myanmar Offshore Co Ltd) A-7 BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar) M-4 Oil India Ltd + Mercator Petroleum Ltd + Oilmax Energy M-7 ROC Oil + Tap Oil M-8 Berlanga Holding M-15 Transcontinental Group M-17 Reliance Industries M-18 Reliance Industries YEB Oil India Ltd + Mercator Petroleum Ltd + Oilmax Energy Deepwater blocks Blocks Selected companies /Area AD-2 BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar) AD-3 Ophir Energy Plc AD-5 BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar) AD-9 Shell Myanmar Energy + MOECO AD-10 Statoil + ConocoPhillips AD-11 Shell Myanmar Energy + MOECO MD-2 Eni Myanmar MD-4 Eni Myanmar MD-5 Shell Myanmar Energy + MOECO YWB Total E&P Myanmar (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Tom Hogue)