UPDATE 6-Myanmar frees prisoners in amnesty, dissidents included

* Amnesty could boost ties between Myanmar and United States
* President to urge U.S. import bans lifted - advisor
* EU grants Myanmar access to trade privileges
By Aung Hla Tun and Jason Szep
YANGON, Sept 17 Myanmar pardoned more than 500
prisoners on Monday in an amnesty that included at least 80
political detainees, according to activists, a step that could
strengthen the former military state's growing bonds with
Washington.
An announcement on state television did not make clear if
any of the 514 were political prisoners, but two activist groups
who monitor dissidents jailed in Myanmar said more than 80 were
given presidential pardons.
Bo Kyi, secretary-general of the Thai-based Assistance
Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), said on Tuesday 88
political prisoners were freed, possibly more. Ba Myo Thein from
the Group for Freedom of Political Prisoners put the number at
84 dissidents, including 24 Buddhist monks.
The timing of the amnesty is significant coming ahead of a
U.S. visit by Thein Sein, Myanmar's reformist president, who
will head to New York on Sept. 24 to address the U.N. General
Assembly. The State Department said U.S. officials would meet
the former junta general on the sidelines of the forum.
It also coincides with a separate U.S. trip that began on
Monday by Aung San Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner,
who spent years under house arrest in Myanmar and will receive a
congressional medal.
Suu Kyi's election to parliament in April helped to
transform Myanmar's pariah image and convince the West to begin
rolling back sanctions after a year of dramatic reforms,
including the release of about 700 political prisoners in
amnesties between May 2011 and July.
The United States has repeatedly called for all remaining
dissidents to be freed as a pre-condition for further economic
rewards, including a relaxation of a ban on imports of
Myanmar-made products imposed years ago in response to human
rights abuses under military regimes, which ruled from
1962-2011.
Ko Ko Hlaing, a presidential adviser, said Thein Sein would
try convey to U.S. officials Myanmar's urgent need for the
import ban and other restrictions to be eased.
'OBSTACLES' TO REFORMS
"It is a good chance for him to elaborate the real situation
of development in democratic transition and socio-economic
reform," Ko Ko Hlaing told Reuters.
"It is certainly intended to have some relaxation of
restrictions and sanctions because they happen now to be
obstacles in our reform process."
The European Union lifted its import restrictions on Myanmar
on Monday, allowing it to join its "Everything but Arms"
preferential trade initiative, which grants poor countries
access to European markets without any quotas or duties.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said Myanmar's
inclusion in the EU's Generalised System of Preferences
reflected "the need to underpin such deep and important changes
with real economic support".
In Washington, the U.S. State Department reacted cautiously
to news of the amnesty.
"We are watching developments of the prisoner release
closely and will work carefully to verify if any political
prisoners are released," said a spokeswoman on condition of
anonymity. "The United States continues to call for the
immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners."
Among those freed was Shwe Htoo, 68, a retired school
teacher who was jailed for 42 years for attempting to mobilise
protesters in 1998.
Until last year, Myanmar denied holding political prisoners,
or "prisoners of conscience", as they are often known, insisting
all those serving jail time were criminals. Recent amnesties
have included a mix of dissidents and criminal convicts.
Ko Ko Gyi, a leader of the 88 Generations Group of
activists, most of whom were incarcerated under the military,
said: "We welcome the release ... but there are still many
prominent prisoners of conscience."
A prison department official in Myanmar, who requested
anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media,
said 399 of the 514 pardoned were foreigners, including 84 from
Thailand and 18 from China.