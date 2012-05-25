Asia private equity funds line up dollars for Myanmar

* Easing of sanctions opens gates to investments
* Attractive opportunities in real estate, infrastructure,
financials
* But Myanmar still lacks legal framework to protect
investors
By Charmian Kok and Stephen Aldred
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 25 Hong Kong's Cube
Capital and Marc Faber-backed Leopard Capital are among Asian
private equity firms lining up nearly $500 million aimed at
Myanmar, hoping to tap into its rich natural resources and fill
its infrastructure void, as sanctions on the former pariah state
are lifted.
After 50 years of military rule, Myanmar is one of Asia's
poorest countries, but with abundant resources like oil and
gemstones, it's one of the last untapped frontier markets.
Dramatic political reforms have opened the path to foreign
financial investments, though putting money to work there is
expected to take time.
Leopard Capital, whose chairman is emerging markets
investing guru Faber, plans to raise a $100 million fund
dedicated to Myanmar, founder Douglas Clayton told Reuters.
"Myanmar's been on our list for a long time, but it wasn't
the right time until recently," said Clayton, who has been
visiting the country for the last 20 years.
Others drawing up plans include Cube, which could invest
around a third of its up to $200 million fund invest in Myanmar,
and the Indochina Opportunities Fund, a joint venture between
Vietnam's Dragon Capital and private equity firm Frontier
Investment & Development Partners, which has dedicated a portion
of a $250 million fund to Myanmar.
Hong Kong-based Bagan Capital is raising $50 million for the
country, and Link Road Capital Management, co-founded by
Patricia Higase, a Japanese investor with Myanmarese r o ots, also
plans to raise a fund.
Northstar, an affiliate of global private equity giant TPG
Capital, is already scouting targets in Myanmar, after
years of focusing its deals within Indonesia. The firm's latest
$820 million fund is Indonesia's largest, but 15-20 percent of
that money could be invested outside the country, one source
told Reuters.
In response to the recent political reforms in Myanmar, the
United States moved to suspend sanctions on the country last
week, after similar moves from the European Union, Japan and
Australia.
After years of isolation, the country has development needs
in almost all its industries and the easing of restrictions are
set to allow a flood of investments into the country.
Leopard Capital this week took 35 investors into Yangon to
meet companies there, said Clayton.
Promising annual returns of around 30 percent, the firm will
partner with Asian multinational companies to focus on
investment opportunities in Myanmar's real estate, financial
services, infrastructure and utilities sectors, he said.
The country's hotel industry is another area Leopard is
eyeing, with tight supply causing Myanmar rooms to cost 4-5
times more than those in Cambodia, he said.
RISKS
Myanmar plans to set up a securities exchange by 2015 with
the help of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Daiwa Securities Group.
Still, the private equity opportunities, while open season,
come with heavy risks.
The country so far lacks a clear legal framework to protect
private and foreign investors, and allow capital repatriation,
said Suvir Varma, Asia head of private equity at Bain & Company.
One challenge is a paucity of privately owned companies,
with many of the major groups still tied to the government.
"It will be a hotbed of private equity investing in a few
years time, but right now it's still too early," said Raj
Rajkumar, Partner at Symphony Asia Holdings.
Malaysia-based Navis Capital, which has been investing in
Southeast Asia for over two decades and manages $3 billion in
funds, is not planning to do direct investments in Myanmar, said
its managing partner Nicholas Bloy.
Instead, Navis seeks exposure to the country by investing in
companies with regional operations and the potential to expand
into Myanmar.
For example, Navis owns Singapore container storage firm Eng
Kong Holdings, which could expand its port services to Myanmar
when trade between the country and its Southeast Asian
neighbours starts to thrive, Bloy said.
Comparing Myanmar to Indonesia a decade ago, he estimates
that Myanmar may need another 10-12 years before it's ready for
mainstream institutional private equity to invest in.
"The risk of being embarrassed in Myanmar is greater than
the opportunity right now, if you're an institutional investor
or a fiduciary," Bloy said.