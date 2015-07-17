REFILE-UPDATE 2-Citi and StanChart set to advise Myanmar on first credit rating

(Removes extraneous letters from headline tag)
HONG KONG, July 17 Citigroup Inc and
Standard Chartered Plc are set to advise Myanmar on its
first credit rating, according to people with direct knowledge
of the matter, paving the way for the country to issue its
maiden international bond.
After decades of isolation from international capital
markets under military rule, Myanmar faces a widening current
account deficit that could be bridged by borrowing once it has a
credit rating from agencies such as Fitch, Moody's or Standard &
Poor's.
None of the big three agencies have currently assigned
Myanmar a rating, which professional investors use as a
benchmark of a country's ability to repay debt.
"Getting a credit rating is of the first importance for
Myanmar, helping it to clean up its public finances," said Sean
Turnell, a professor at Macquarie University in Sydney who has
advised the U.S. Congress on Myanmar's economy.
"It's also important symbolically, sending the signal the
country is...not the land of caprice it was so often in the
past."
Citi and StanChart will this month be given a formal mandate
to advise the Southeast Asian nation on the steps necessary to
earn the credit rating, one of the sources said, declining to be
identified because the matter was not yet public.
An official from the Central Bank of Myanmar said he was
aware of the credit rating mandate, but could not elaborate
further.
The process can take up to a year, the sources said, as the
banks help a country with the technical steps necessary to meet
the agencies' criteria for a given rating. Once the rating is
assigned, the country can then use the benchmark to market bonds
to international investors.
Myanmar would, in common with other debut issuers, likely
aim for a 'benchmark'-sized bond of around $1 billion once it
has a rating, one of the sources said.
BELOW INVESTMENT GRADE
One rating advisor with a rival bank said Myanmar was in a
similar stage of development to Vietnam in the 1990s, when it
first got a rating, although he added there was more investor
interest in resource-rich Myanmar's business potential than was
the case with Vietnam at the time.
"I would place the country in the high single B, low BB
category given its strengths compared with Vietnam," he said.
"But ratings agencies may take a conservative stance and put
them in the B category."
Myanmar had few companies or banks that were likely to use
the sovereign rating as a benchmark for debt issuance, but the
rating would provide guidance for FDI investors assessing their
risk exposure, he said.
A rating of "B" would put the country at least four notches
below "investment grade" - the level considered a safe, rather
than speculative, investment - according to the scales used by
S&P and Fitch. By comparison, both agencies now rank Vietnam
three notches below investment grade, at "BB-".
"We have no comment to make about Myanmar specifically. But
in general, getting a sovereign rating can be a big step in
opening up a country's economy and financial markets to global
business and investment," said Sing Chan Ng, head of
Asia-Pacific business origination at Fitch Ratings.
SANCTIONS, MISMANAGEMENT
Myanmar's financial sector is severely underdeveloped after
decades of isolation from the global financial system due to
international sanctions and economic mismanagement under the
military junta that ruled for 49 years until 2011.
The credit rating mandate comes at a time when the country
is preparing for a historic election on Nov. 8, seen as a test
of its transition towards democracy after the junta's reign
ended.
There is no interbank market in Myanmar and lending is
heavily restricted.
Growth has been rapid since the semi-civilian government of
President Thein Sein took power in 2011 and began a series of
economic, social and political reforms.
But getting a measure of the country's economic health is
tough - there are few official data sets compiled and released
by the government.
Governance lags international standards and is another
challenge for foreign investors.
Myanmar faces an infrastructure investment gap of up to $4.7
billion per year, according to an August 2014 study by the Asia
Development Bank. The country faces widening current account
deficits that need to be funded by foreign capital, the study
said.
Myanmar in 2013 cleared its arrears to the World Bank and
Asian Development Bank and secured a huge debt write-off by
creditor countries grouped in the Paris Club, clearing the way
for aid donors to step up work to support the government's
reforms.
Those debts had prevented international financial
institutions from offering new loans.
