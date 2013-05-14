Boat carrying about 100 Rohingya Muslims sinks off Myanmar

SITTWE, Myanmar May 14 A boat carrying about 100 Rohingya Muslims capsized off western Myanmar while evacuating people ahead of a coming storm and an unknown number of people are missing, a senior U.N. official said on Tuesday.

The boat struck rocks off Pauktaw township in Rakhine State and sank late on Monday, Barbara Manzi, head of the Myanmar office at the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told Reuters.