版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 18:36 BJT

Myanmar's Suu Kyi not seeking to oust Chevron, Total

GENEVA, June 14 Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi has no plan to ask Total or Chevron to withdraw from the country, she told a news conference in Geneva on Thursday.

Asked about the two oil companies, both of which have investments in Myanmar, she said Total had shown itself to be a responsible investor.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐