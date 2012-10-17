U.S. sees "open channel" with Myanmar on human rights

WASHINGTON Oct 17 The United States has
concluded its first set of human rights talks with Myanmar and
is confident it now has an "open channel" to discuss political
prisoners and other sensitive subjects as ties improve, the
State Department said on Wednesday.
Michael Posner, the State Department's top human rights
official, led the U.S. team at the talks in Myanmar's capital
Naypyitaw, which come as the Obama administration dismantles
longstanding sanctions to reward Myanmar's leaders for political
and economic reforms.
"The results of the dialogue were assessed to be very
positive and we look forward to continuing these discussions
with Burmese authorities," State Department spokeswoman Victoria
Nuland told a news briefing.
"We weren't sure whether the Burmese would be open to
addressing all of those issues, and they were," Nuland said.
"We are confident that we have now an open channel with the
government of Burma to discuss human rights and to continue to
work on bringing them where they want to be in terms of human
rights standards for their government."
The United States has seen ties warm rapidly with Myanmar
since a quasi-civilian government took office in March 2011,
ending five decades of military rule and launching rapid reforms
including overhauling the economy, easing censorship, legalizing
trade unions and protests and freeing political prisoners.
The United States has responded with diplomatic and economic
gestures, sending Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Myanmar
last year and easing sanctions..
Myanmar released its latest group of political prisoners
last month, just before Myanmar President Thein Sein and veteran
pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi visited the United States
on separate trips..
"We have all spoken out about the need to get to zero in
terms of political prisoners and we're continuing to work with
the government of Burma on that," Nuland said.
The United States has also expressed concern over ongoing
fighting with ethnic minority rebel groups and violence against
ethnic Rohingya Muslims in western Rakhine state, as well as the
government's continued military ties with North Korea.