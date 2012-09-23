Myanmar president heads to US, seeks end to sanctions

* Rare visit reflects warming U.S.-Myanmar ties
* President wants import ban lifted
* Engagement suits U.S. Asia strategy shift
By Martin Petty
Sept 24 Myanmar's reformist president heads to
the United States this week, keen to win an end to sanctions and
open a new chapter in a once frosty relationship that could
bring economic and geostrategic benefits to both sides.
After feting Nobel Peace Prize winner and opposition leader
Aung San Suu Kyi in Washington last week, the United States will
welcome Thein Sein, a 67-year-old former general who emerged as
the unlikely catalyst for a wave of reforms that were
unthinkable a year ago.
Thein Sein's U.S. visit, the first by a Myanmar leader in 46
years, is the strongest sign yet of rapprochement between the
two countries -- something that will benefit not only the
cash-starved southeast Asian nation, but could help a superpower
intent on boosting its political and economic muscle in a
booming region.
U.S. aid to Myanmar could resume at some point and the
Treasury Department on Wednesday removed individual sanctions
against Thein Sein, the latest let-up in the tight restrictions
that isolated his country for two decades, squeezed its tattered
economy and pushed it closer into China's orbit.
Congress last week approved a bill that would allow
President Barack Obama to waive a ban on U.S. participation in
providing development loans from international financial
institutions like the World Bank to the former British colony.
But crucial to Thein Sein, who leaves Myanmar on Monday to
address the U.N. General Assembly in New York, is the removal of
a U.S. ban on Burmese imports, which could pave the way for
greater foreign investment and create urgently needed jobs.
The European Union set the pace last week in agreeing to
grant Myanmar access to its Generalised System of Preferences, a
scheme that allows poorer countries access to European markets
without quotas or duties.
Presidential adviser Ko Ko Hlaing, who a diplomatic source
said helped smooth the path for Thein Sein's visit, said ending
the embargoes would facilitate the kind of reforms the United
States has been asking for.
"(The visit) is certainly intended to have some relaxation
of restrictions and sanctions," Ko Ko Hlaing told Reuters.
"Because they happen now to be obstacles in our reform process."
CASE TO END SANCTIONS
Suu Kyi is also in tune on sanctions with Thein Sein, the
former fourth-in-command of the junta that locked her up for 15
years. She received the highest congressional medal on Wednesday
and praised the president's reforms, adding Myanmar no longer
needed to "depend on U.S. sanctions to keep up the momentum".
She met Obama on Wednesday. It is not known if he would also
meet his Myanmar counterpart, as recommended by Washington's
Center for Strategic and International Studies, which said a
decision not to risked being seen as unbalanced and "a failure
to appreciate the courageous role" he has played.
Thein Sein has sought to build a strong case for Washington
to slash sanctions and deepen engagement with a country the Bush
administration dubbed an "outpost of tyranny" while under the
rule of reclusive generals, who viewed the U.S. with suspicion.
Thein Sein gave amnesty last week to nearly 90 political
prisoners, and sent charismatic president's office minister Aung
Min to the United States to showcase peace efforts with ethnic
minority rebel groups.
But it is not just Myanmar which stands to gain. The country
also known as Burma is of strategic importance to Washington in
terms of its geographical location, business potential and its
decades-old alliance with China.
Sanctions on Myanmar allowed China to command huge influence
there and experts say closer U.S. engagement serves Washington's
unspoken goal of containing China by cosying up to poorer
Southeast Asian countries with close ties to Beijing.
As one of Asia's last untapped frontier markets and with a
population of 60 million, Myanmar also offers corporate America
plentiful opportunities in energy, extractive industries,
financial services, retail, hotels and tourism. PepsiCo Inc
, Coca-Cola and GE have already set up.
"It's a win-win situation for both countries and a chance to
show the damage from the past can be repaired. It's therefore
crucial Presidents Obama and Thein Sein meet," said Aung Thu
Nyein of the Vahu Development Institute, a Myanmar think-tank.
"Burma needs Washington's help, it fits in with the new U.S.
Asia policy and there's much U.S. firms can do in Burma."