Muslim Rohingyas under "vicious" attack in Myanmar-rights group

SITTWE Myanmar Oct 27 A human rights group
expressed concern for the safety of thousands of Muslims on
Saturday after revealing satellite images of a once-thriving
coastal community reduced to ashes during a week of violence in
western Myanmar.
The images released by the New York-based Human Rights Watch
show "near total destruction" of a predominantly Rohingya Muslim
part of Kyaukpyu, one of several areas in Rakhine state where
battles between Rohingyas and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists threaten
to derail the former Burma's fragile democratic transition.
More than 811 buildings and houseboats were razed in
Kyaukpyu on Oct. 24, forcing many Rohingya to flee north by sea
toward the state capital Sittwe, said Human Rights Watch.
"Burma's government urgently needs to provide security for
the Rohingya in Arakan (Rakhine) State, who are under vicious
attack," said Phil Robertson, the group's deputy Asia director.
There were widespread unconfirmed reports of boatloads of
Rohingyas trying to cross the sea border to neighbouring
Bangladesh, which has denied them refugee status since 1992.
Dozens of boats full of Rohingyas with no food or water had
fled Kyaukpyu, an industrial zone important to China, and other
recent hotspots were seeking access on Friday to overcrowded
refugee camps around the state capital Sittwe, according to four
Rohingya refugee sources.
Some boats were blocked by security forces from reaching the
shore and few Rohingyas managed to reach the camps, the sources
said by telephone.
Wan-lark foundation, an organisation that has been assisting
Rakhine Buddhist refugees, said no clashes in the state had been
reported to them since Friday night, but dead bodies of Rakhines
had been found.
"Around 6pm last night in Kyawtyaw, the bodies of 16
Rakhines were found in the sea. They had died during the attacks
on Thursday. We're looking for more bodies," representative Tun
Mein Thein said on Saturday.
The chaos suggests the reformist government is struggling to
contain historic ethnic and religious tensions suppressed during
nearly a half century of military rule that ended last year.
A Rakhine government spokesman put the death toll at 112 as
of Friday. But within hours state media revised it to 67 killed
from Oct. 21 to 25, with 95 wounded and nearly 3,000 houses
destroyed.
DEATH TOLL "UNDERESTIMATED"
The death toll could be far higher, said Human Rights Watch,
citing "allegations from witnesses fleeing scenes of carnage and
the government's well-documented history of underestimating
figures that might lead to criticism of the state."
The clashes come just five months after communal unrest
killed more than 80 people and displaced at least 75,000 in the
same region.
A boat carrying 120 Muslims from Kyaukpyu was intercepted by
Rakhines, who killed the men and raped the women, the advocacy
group Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK said in a statement. This
claim could not be verified.
"Ethnic cleansing is happening under the noses of the
international community and they are doing nothing," said Tun
Khin, the group's president. "We have confirmed reports that
hundreds of people have been killed and the government must be
aware of that."
Kyaukpyu is crucial to China's most strategic investment in
Myanmar: twin pipelines that will carry oil and natural gas
through the town on the Bay of Bengal to China's energy-hungry
western provinces.
The United Nations has warned that Myanmar's fledgling
democracy could be "irreparably damaged" by the violence.
Rohingyas are officially stateless. Buddhist-majority
Myanmar's government regards the estimated 800,000 Rohingyas in
the country as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, and not as
one of the country's 135 official ethnic groups, and denies them
citizenship.
But many of those expelled from Kyaukpyu are not Rohingya
but Muslims from the officially recognised Kaman minority, said
Chris Lewa, director of the Rohingya advocacy group, Arakan
Project. "It's not just anti-Rohingya violence anymore, it's
anti-Muslim," she said.
It was unclear what set off the latest arson and killing
that started on Sunday. In June, tension flared after the rape
and murder of a Buddhist woman that was blamed on Muslims, but
there was no obvious spark this time.
Rights groups such as Amnesty International have called on
Myanmar to amend or repeal a 1982 citizenship law to end the
Rohingyas' stateless condition.