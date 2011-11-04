UPDATE 1-GAMCO seeks to nominate 4 directors to Myers board

(Adds details)

Nov 4 GAMCO Investors Inc , the U.S. money management firm run by prominent investor Mario Gabelli, said it is seeking to nominate at least four directors to the board of Myers Industries in its annual meeting.

Gabelli controls about 16.5 percent of Myers shares, the largest stake in the maker of polymer products.

In April, GAMCO had sought to elect two directors to the board of Myers. But Myers had urged its shareholders to discard proxy cards sent by GAMCO at its annual meeting, and GAMCO failed to get a board seat for the third consecutive year.

In April, Mario Gabelli was named "Money Manager of the Year" by Institutional Investor.

Myers, which sells products to industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets, reported better-than-expected quarter profits in October. However, it said a slow economy had hit demand for some of its end-products.

Shares of Myers closed nearly 1 percent higher at $12.8 on Friday. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Anshuman Daga)