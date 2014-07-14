Mylan to buy Abbott's non-US specialty, branded generics assets

BRIEF-Coca-Cola incoming CEO on sugar taxes- "If govts need money, they should widen their tax bases"
* Incoming CEO on sugar taxes- number of govts facing fiscal pressure, "if govts need money, they should widen their tax bases"
July 14 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc said it would buy Abbott Laboratories' specialty and branded generics business outside the United States in an all-stock transaction valued at about $5.3 billion.
Abbott will receive 105 million shares of the combined company worth.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Incoming CEO on sugar taxes- number of govts facing fiscal pressure, "if govts need money, they should widen their tax bases"
April 25 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management on Tuesday issued a fresh letter to specialty metals maker Arconic Inc's shareholders, urging them to elect all of its four shareholder nominees to Arconic's board.
* Dior up after buyout deal (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)