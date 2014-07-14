版本:
Mylan to buy Abbott's non-US specialty, branded generics assets

July 14 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc said it would buy Abbott Laboratories' specialty and branded generics business outside the United States in an all-stock transaction valued at about $5.3 billion.

Abbott will receive 105 million shares of the combined company worth.

(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
