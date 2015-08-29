Largest Dutch pension fund exits Mylan over death penalty concerns

AMSTERDAM Aug 29 The Dutch public employees'
pension fund, the world's third largest, has sold all its shares
in pharmaceuticals maker Mylan after it emerged that one
of its products is in stock at a United States prison where
death sentences are carried out.
The U.S. state of Virginia confirmed in response to a
freedom of information request in July that it held stocks of
Rocuronium Bromide, a Mylan-made drug that can be used to kill
people.
Harmen Geers, spokesman for the ABP pension fund, said on
Saturday that while it welcomed Mylan's decision to declare
publicly that its products were not to be used in executions, it
was clear that Mylan was not doing enough to police their use.
"As the Dutch government and Dutch society as a whole
renounced the death penalty a long time ago, we do not want
Dutch pension money to be involved in that," he said.
The fund held 9 million euros ($10.06 million) in the
company before the divestment. Other Dutch pension funds are
believed to have taken similar steps.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Dale Hudson)