UPDATE 1-US approves Mylan's purchase of Strides unit, with conditions

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Agila, a unit of
India's Strides Arcolab Ltd, subject to divesting some
products, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
India's cabinet approved the deal on Sept. 3.
The companies will have to divest assets needed to make 11
generic injectable drugs as a condition of approving the deal,
the FTC said.
The deal for Agila, which is based in the southern Indian
city of Bangalore, was valued at $1.6 billion when it was
announced in February.
The purchase is expected to help Mylan, one of the world's
largest generic drugmakers, double its injectable drugs
portfolio.
The assets that are to be divested are: anti-arrhythmic
heart drug amiodarone hydrochloride; surgical anesthetic
etomidate injection; cancer drug fluorouracil; hypertension drug
labetalol hydrochloride; detoxifying agent mesna; pediatric
cancer drug methotrexate sodium (preservative-free);
acetylcysteine injection, used to minimize liver damage
following an acetaminophen overdose; fomepizole injection, used
to treat some types of accidental poisoning; antiviral herpes
drug ganciclovir; last-resort antibiotic meropenem.
Assets related to the transplant drug mycophenolate mofetil,
which is currently only a branded drug but which is expected to
have generic release in the near future, also must be sold.