Investment funds urge shareholders to vote down Mylan board, pay

NEW YORK May 31 The New York City and State
pension funds and the California State Teachers' Retirement
System are fighting the re-election of six board members at
drugmaker Mylan Inc and its 2016 executive pay including
Chairman Robert Coury's compensation of more than $97 million.
The funds, along with Netherlands-based pension fund PGGM,
said they control 4.3 million shares of the company and are
urging shareholders to vote against the company at Mylan's June
22 annual meeting.
In a May 30 letter released on Wednesday in a regulatory
filing, the funds said Coury's compensation in 2016 totalled
$160 million including vesting and other payments, and came
despite the company's price hiking scandal around its emergency
allergy treatment EpiPen and share decline.
The company has been the subject of federal and state
investigations and agreed last fall to pay $465 million to
settle U.S. Justice Department allegations that it overcharged
the government for EpiPen.
The letter noted the decline in Mylan shares, which now
trade for around $40, less than half the $82 that rival Teva
Pharmaceuticals had offered to buy the company for in
April of 2015.
"All of the mudslinging back-and-forth between Mylan and
Teva only served to reinforce our concern that Chairman Coury
would rather keep his pay and power at Mylan’s helm than likely
lose those benefits to Teva cost- and position-cutting," the
investors wrote.
Mylan said in a statement that Coury’s compensation "was
granted and earned over his 15-year tenure as CEO and then
Executive Chairman or directly relates to his retirement as an
executive in 2016 and transition to Non-Executive Chairman." The
company said that its compensatin is designed to drive execution
against its strategy and is aligned with performance and
long-term shareholder value.
Regarding its overall performance, the company said "despite
industry-wide headwinds in 2016, including volatility and
valuation contraction in the generic and specialty
pharmaceutical industry, Mylan delivered strong financial and
operational results for the year, and outperformed many of its
peers."
