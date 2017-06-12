UPDATE 2-ISS pressures Mylan ahead of shareholder vote

(Adds comment from Mylan, NYC comptroller, Glass Lewis)
June 12 Influential proxy firm ISS on Monday
turned up the heat on Mylan NV, advising its
institutional clients to voice their dissatisfaction with the
generic drugmaker's board of directors and its chairman's pay
package at its June 22 shareholder meeting.
ISS's urged votes against 10 board members and executive pay
packages, recommendations that come after a small group of
high-profile investors, including the state and city of New York
pension funds and the California teachers pension fund, urged
other shareholders to vote against six board members and
Chairman Robert Coury. It cited Mylan's eroding reputation and
share price.
Like the investors, ISS said shareholder value had eroded as
the board mismanaged the situation around the company's life
saving EpiPen treatment, whose sharp price increases spurred
congressional, Justice Department and other government
investigations into Medicaid overcharging.
It is likely the vote will not require Mylan to change its
board or pay structure. ISS, which advises institutional
shareholders on how to vote, said unseating a director requires
two-thirds of votes cast at a general meeting.
Also, no candidates have been named as replacements.
Mylan spokeswoman Nina Devlin said in an emailed statement,
“We are confident that our shareholders recognize that this
board has overseen a period of strong and sustainable long-term
growth, and that the recommendation and rationale to remove the
board and leave the company without any leadership is simply
irrational and not in shareholders' best interests.”
Mylan shares were down 2.5 percent on Monday at $39.07, or
less than half of the $82 per share that Teva International
said publicly in April 2015 it would pay for the
company. Mylan rebuffed the offer.
Glass Lewis, another proxy advisory group, also advised
against voting for the chairman's pay, calling it excessive, and
against three of the directors on the compensation committee.
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, speaking for the
city pension fund, said, "With ISS backing our recommendations
and Glass Lewis largely validating our concerns, the stage is
set for shareowners to deliver real change at Mylan."
The investigations followed years of price increases for
Mylan's life-saving allergy treatment EpiPen and began after it
hit more than $600 a year ago. The government said last fall
Mylan had misclassified the drug and was overcharging the
Medicaid program.
ISS described Coury's pay package as "outsized" including a
$43.6 million equity award for service as non-executive chairman
through 2021. His 2016 compensation package is worth at least
$97 million, regulatory filings show.
ISS threw its weight against 10 Mylan director nominees
including Chief Executive Heather Bresch, President Rajiv Malik,
and Coury, as well as the compensation committee members.
