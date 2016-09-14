UPDATE 1-Mylan calls off plan for debut euro bond

(Adds market data and comments)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - Pharmaceuticals company Mylan
decided not to proceed with a proposed debut euro-denominated
bond on Wednesday as it comes under further scrutiny for sharply
raising the price of its EpiPen allergy auto-injector.
The US company met investors from September 7-9 for a
potential euro benchmark multi-tranche debut offering, rumoured
to be around 3bn in size.
"They certainly had more than enough demand. I think it was
more that their US dollar spreads had been under pressure
recently and they didn't feel like they wanted to validate the
levels by printing there," a banker said.
Heather Bresch, the company's chief executive, will appear
at a congressional hearing on September 21 over price increases
for its EpiPen, the US House of Representatives Oversight
Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.
The price of its EpiPens, which are carried by people with
life-threatening allergies, has risen from about US$100 in 2008
to around US$600.
"The market is pretty soft but deals are still getting done.
Mylan probably wanted to achieve pretty aggressive pricing and
realised the market isn't there," one investor said.
The European bond market has started to sag under the weight
of primary issuance, and that coupled with a rates sell-off has
seen investors take more of a defensive tack.
The iBoxx non-financials index has widened 5bp over the last
week to touch swaps plus 70bp as of last night's close, a level
not seen since mid July.
In a message from the leads, Mylan said it will continue to
monitor the euro market and "has a desire to enter the European
debt capital markets at some point in the future".
The US-headquartered company, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, had
hired Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ING and JP Morgan to arrange the
European roadshow.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Sudip Roy, Julian
Baker)