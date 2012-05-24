UPDATE 1-Mylan settles patent suit over Sunovion's lung drug

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 U.S. generic drug maker Mylan Inc settled a patent infringement suit with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co, related to the Japanese drugmaker's bronchitis medicine Brovana.
Mylan said Sunovion has acknowledged that its Brovana infringes two of Mylan's patents that expire on June 22, 2021.
The settlement, terms of which were not disclosed, comes two months after a U.S. federal court had ruled against Mylan and granted one of Sunovion's motions for defense and its request to limit damages related to the patent.
Mylan's unit Dey Pharma had sued Sunovion back in 2007, alleging that its drug Brovana infringes seven of Dey's patents.
Brovana gained U.S. approval in 2006 as a treatment for bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.