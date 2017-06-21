INSIGHT-Drugmaker Mylan gets boost from unlikely source: coal

| NEW YORK, June 21
NEW YORK, June 21 Mylan N.V. is best
known for producing EpiPen emergency allergy treatments and
generic drugs.
But a non-pharmaceutical offering – refined coal – has
quietly generated hundreds of millions of dollars of tax credits
for the company over the last six years that have boosted its
bottom line, according to a Reuters review of company filings.
Since 2011, Mylan has bought 99 percent stakes in five
companies across the U.S. that own plants which process coal to
reduce smog-causing emissions. It then sells the coal at a loss
to power plants to generate the real benefit for the drug
company: credits that allow Mylan to lower its own tax bill.
For a graphic, click tmsnrt.rs/2sQaEQL
These refined coal credits were approved by Congress in 2004
in order to incentivize companies to fund production of cleaner
coal. They are available to any company that is willing to
invest the capital, and are set to expire after 2021.
Mylan is one of only a few public companies, and the only
publicly-traded pharmaceutical maker, that uses these tax
credits, a Reuters review of a comprehensive database of filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission found. It is
possible other companies receive an immaterial amount of the tax
credits and decline to disclose them.
Future tax credits could prove valuable to Mylan, which has
seen sales of its flagship EpiPen allergy treatment sag after
consumer outrage over the allergy treatment's $600 list price.
The pricing issue, which has drawn scrutiny from members of
Congress and the U.S. Department of Justice, and Chairman Robert
Coury's nearly $100 million pay package last year have caused a
group of investors to launch an effort to vote down the
company’s board at its annual meeting on Thursday.
Mylan already carries a low tax rate after moving its
headquarters overseas in 2015. The coal credits helped the
company lower its effective tax rate further, to just over four
percent in 2014 and 7.4 percent in 2015. Last year, the company
actually had a tax benefit of $358 million, giving it an
effective tax rate of negative 294 percent.
Mylan confirmed Reuters’ calculations based on figures in
the tax footnotes in the company’s annual reports. According to
these calculations, Mylan used more than $100 million of “clean
energy and research” tax credits in both 2016 and 2015, and
around $95 million in 2014.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters these coal
operations have increased Mylan’s net earnings by around $40
million to $50 million in each of the past two years. That
accounts for around 9 percent of the company’s earnings last
year and more than 5 percent of its 2015 earnings.
Mylan has disclosed very little about the tax credit
strategy or its coal refining operations. It did not announce
the coal deals when they occurred or disclose how much they
cost. Mylan has not discussed them on its earnings conference
calls and does not disclose exactly how much in tax credits they
generate or what effect they are having on its bottom line.
Wells Fargo analyst David Maris, who has a market perform
rating on the company, said he believes that, from an investor
standpoint, the coal transactions adds unnecessary complexity.
“The average investor looking at their financial statements
or their press releases, would have no idea what this is or how
it flows through to their profit and loss statement,” he said.
"BEING MINDFUL OF TAX PLANNING"
Mylan refers to losses and interest expense generated by its
“clean energy investments,” as well as the fact that they
qualify for tax credits, in tables and footnotes at the bottom
of its earnings releases. In filings with regulators, it
discloses some risks around the investments, their carrying
value, and liabilities related to the investments.
“It does sound like they are being mindful of tax planning,”
said Lisa De Simone, professor of accounting at Stanford
Graduate School of Business. “From the perspective of
shareholder value, companies have all of the incentive in the
world to try to reduce their tax payments, to increase net
income and increase distributions to shareholders.”
Mylan spokeswoman Nina Devlin said in an emailed statement
that the tax credits are available to any interested company,
and often “made outside of a company’s ordinary course of
business, and companies involved in such projects range across a
variety of non-energy related sectors.”
Other companies Reuters found that take the credits include
insurance brokerage and risk management services firm Arthur J
Gallagher, Waste Management Inc and industrial
supply company WW Grainger. The companies vary in their
level of disclosure of the investments, but some disclose the
number of tax credits they receive from the facilities.
Devlin added that the health company recognizes that the
production at the refined coal facilities will no longer be
eligible for a tax credit beginning in 2022. “Nonetheless, on an
ongoing basis, we consider appropriate opportunities for tax
planning with respect to our global operations,” she added.
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer spoke out against
the tax strategy when informed about it by Reuters. Stringer,
who is leading the effort to vote down Mylan’s current board,
oversees New York City pensions that together own more than 1.1
million shares of Mylan stock.
“From the EpiPen pricing debacle to embracing complex tax
avoidance strategies, Mylan’s board appears more focused on
financial engineering than on the company’s core business,” he
said.
COAL INTEREST DATES TO 2011
Mylan made the first investment in the coal producing plants
in 2011, and expanded its total holdings to 5 plants by 2014.
Mylan Chief Executive Heather Bresch, who has led the
company since 2012, has coal country roots: she is the daughter
of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the second largest
coal-producing state in the country. The company declined to
discuss the origin of why it adopted the tax strategy.
Mylan says in its last two annual reports that its holdings
are equity method investments in five limited liability
corporations that own refined coal production plants, but does
not name them.
Reuters was able to identify these operations by reviewing
lists of the company’s subsidiaries included with its annual
reports. Mylan has 99 percent stakes in 5 LLCs that own refined
coal plants: Canton Fuels Company in Illinois, Chouteau Fuels
Company in Oklahoma, Deogun Manufacturing Company in Utah,
Marquis Industrial Company in Indiana and Powder Street LLC in
West Virginia.
Mylan is booking losses from the plants, which is not
unusual for these facilities. The companies often pay a
middleman who manages the coal production facilities as well as
other costs.
Mylan recorded pre-tax losses of $92.3 million in 2016,
$93.2 million in 2015 and $78.9 million in 2014 from the
operations. The loss generated by the coal plants, as well as
depreciation, is tax deductible, according to tax experts.
But the tax credits generated by the facilities are
extremely valuable. Last year, companies received $6.81 in tax
credits for every ton of refined coal produced. Mylan produced
around 16 million tons of refined coal last year, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
According to the same person, expenses – including costs
paid for the assets and adjusted for tax deductions – equate to
around 60 percent of the gross credits earned.
(Editing by Caroline Humer and Edward Tobin)