RPT-Mylan independence from Teva's embrace comes with a price

| July 27
July 27 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV won a
reprieve on Monday from its unwanted suitor, Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries, but now faces an uphill battle to make its own
acquisition as its biggest rival just got bigger.
Teva announced a $40.5 billion deal for the generic
assets of Allergan Plc after an unsuccessful three-month
attempt to bring Mylan to the table.
Mylan, whose shares fell 14.5 percent, said it would
continue its own unsolicited pursuit of Irish drugmaker Perrigo
Co, a maker of over-the-counter consumer and
nutritional products and generic topical medicines.
"In terms of a huge deal to really bring them up to the next
level, it's going to be pretty hard to find. Perrigo is one of
the few remaining assets out there," said Morningstar analyst
Michael Waterhouse.
Other industry analysts expect Mylan will have to raise its
$34 billion offer for Perrigo, and if that doesn't work, try to
keep growth aloft with smaller deals.
"They need to land Perrigo. If they do land Perrigo they'll
have better capacity to do more deals," said Umer Raffat,
analyst at Evercore ISI.
The generics industry has already seen several waves of
consolidation due to the low profit margins for manufacturers in
a highly competitive business. A new wave of acquisitions among
drug distributors, pharmacies and health insurers is expected to
bring new pricing pressure to bear on the generics industry.
Israel-based Teva, already the largest generics maker, will
benefit from even stronger economies of scale. Allergan's
generics business represents products that had belonged to
Actavis Plc, until the two companies combined in March.
Several other major generics players have already been
bought by rivals. Pfizer recently struck a $15 billion
deal to buy Hospira, essentially taking the largest
seller of generic injectable drugs off the market.
Other remaining takeover targets include London-based Hikma
Pharmaceuticals, which has a large line of injectable
generics and presence in emerging markets, and Akorn
Pharmaceuticals, with a diverse line of generics and
animal health products. Some Indian generic drugmakers may also
be up for grabs, analysts said.
Hikma, which was founded in Jordan, has a market value of
about $6.4 billion and New Jersey-based Akorn about $5.2
billion.
Mylan used everything in its arsenal to keep Teva at bay,
including open letters disparaging Teva's stock and its
management, and a poison pill defense employing Dutch takeover
laws. The former Pittsburgh-based company had reincorporated in
the Netherlands to take advantage of lower taxes.
"They got what they wanted with no deal. It's probably not a
surprise to them that their stock would see short-term selling
pressure," said BMO Capital Markets analyst David Maris.
Mylan on Monday called a special meeting of its shareholders
for Aug. 28 to vote on the proposed Perrigo acquisition. Mylan
and Perrigo did not return calls seeking comment.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Adler)