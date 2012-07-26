UPDATE 1-Mylan profit beats Wall Street view

* Q2 EPS ex items 60 cents vs 55-cent Street view

July 26 Mylan Inc posted a second-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by sales of its EpiPen product for severe allergic reactions and its generic drugs in North America.

The company, which backed its full-year forecast, also showed improving sales trends in Europe. Its shares rose nearly 5 percent to $22.75 in early trading.

Net income was $138.6 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with $146.4 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, earnings of 60 cents were 5 cents ahead of the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $1.69 billion.

Sales for Mylan's generic drugs in North America rose 12.8 percent to $845.3 million, helped by sales of new products including a generic version of Warner-Chilcott's Doryx acne drug.

Mylan's generic sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region fell 13.7 percent to $326.6 million. Excluding currency effects, the decline would have only been 3 percent.

JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott called the European results "a marked improvement from the roughly 10 percent decline seen over the past few quarters."

The weak European economy is pressuring drug sales in the region. Mylan cited pricing pressure in a number of European markets, mainly France and Germany.

Mylan's specialty sales jumped more than 50 percent to $198.6 million, driven by EpiPen.

Mylan backed its 2012 earnings forecast of a range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share. Analysts are looking for $2.47.