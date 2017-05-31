UPDATE 2-Mylan may have overcharged U.S. for EpiPen by $1.27 bln -HHS

(Adds Mylan statement, background, share price)
By Michael Erman
NEW YORK May 31 The U.S. government may have
overpaid drugmaker Mylan N.V. by as much as $1.27
billion between 2006 and 2016 for its EpiPen emergency allergy
treatment, the Department of Health and Human Services said on
Wednesday.
The amount is nearly three times a proposed settlement that
the company announced in October.
The analysis on the EpiPen payments, which was conducted by
the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector
General, was released by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley.
"Mylan and the Obama Administration reportedly were close to
settling the overpayment for much less than $1.27 billion,"
Grassley said in a statement. "Taxpayers have a right to know
what happened here and to be repaid whatever they are owed."
Grassley is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee,
which launched a probe of EpiPen pricing last year.
A Mylan spokesperson said the drugmaker continues to work
with the government to finalize the settlement as soon as
possible.
The company, which was already under fire for steep price
increases on the devices, said in October it agreed to settle
with the U.S. government for $465 million after it was accused
of improperly classifying EpiPen with the Medicaid Drug Rebate
Program as a generic treatment. Mylan did not admit any
wronging.
Drugmakers pay a rebate of 13 percent to state Medicaid
programs on sales of generics, rather than the minimum rebate of
23.1 percent on branded drugs.
Mylan shares closed down 1 percent, or 38 cents, at $38.98
on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler)