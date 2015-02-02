版本:
Mylan buys female health businesses from Indian drugmaker

Feb 2 Mylan Inc said it would buy Indian drugmaker Famy Care Ltd's female health businesses to expand its line of women's health products.

The U.S. drugmaker will pay $750 million in cash and $50 million in contingent payments, the companies said in a statement.

Mylan expects the deal to add to its profits in 2015. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
