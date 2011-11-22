UPDATE 1-US FDA warns Mylan on Puerto Rico plant violations

* Violations found at Puerto Rico manufacturing facility
Nov 22 U.S. drug regulators found "significant
violations" of manufacturing regulations at Mylan Inc's (MYL.O)
Caguas, Puerto Rico, facility, according to a letter posted on
Tuesday.
A Food and Drug Administration inspection earlier this year
found that the generic drugmaker failed to complete a required
test meant to ensure uniformity of the medicine content,
regulators said in a warning letter dated Oct. 13.
Mylan also did not thoroughly investigate or explain why a
batch of medication or its components did not meet
specifications, FDA said.
A spokeswoman for Pittsburgh-based Mylan, the world's
third-biggest generic drugmaker, said the company has provided
its written response to the FDA and plans to work with the
agency to address the issues outlined in the letter.
"(We) believe we will be able to resolve this matter
expeditiously," spokeswoman Nina Devlin said in an email.
"Production and shipment of product from the Caguas facility
continues uninterrupted."
In the letter, FDA asked the company to tell the agency
within 15 days of receiving it how the drugmaker was correcting
the discovered violations or explain why the corrections were
delayed.
If Mylan failed to improve, it could face legal action and
hurdles receiving contracts from federal agencies or approval
of its products.
Mylan shares were up 1.5 percent at $17.92 in morning
trading on the Nasdaq.
The FDA posted the letter at: r.reuters.com/vyr25s.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington, editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)