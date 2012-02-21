Mylan quarterly profit tops analysts' views

Feb 21 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by sales of new products in North America.

Net income jumped to $129.5 million, or 30 cents per share, from $2.6 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings of 53 cents per share topped the analysts' average estimate by 3 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.