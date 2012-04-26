Mylan profit beats forecasts, revenue rises

April 26 Mylan Inc, one of the world's
largest generic drugmakers, posted higher quarterly profit and
sales, helped by the introduction of its version of
antidepressant Lexapro and other products.
Mylan posted a first-quarter profit of $129.4 million, or 30
cents per share, up from $104.5 million, or 23 cents a share a
year before. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share of 52
cents beat Wall Street forecasts for 50 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $1.59 billion from $1.45 billion a year
before.
The company also said patent litigation was resolved for its
key EpiPen epinephrine product for allergic emergencies,
allowing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to launch
a generic version by June 2015.
Mylan's report comes a day after rival Watson
Pharmaceuticals Inc agreed to buy Swiss-based Actavis
for at least $5.6 billion, cementing its status as one of the
world's biggest generic drugmakers and expanding its business
internationally.