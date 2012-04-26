UPDATE 1-Mylan profit beats forecasts, revenue rises

* Q1 EPS $0.52 excluding items vs Street view $0.50
By Bill Berkrot
April 26 Mylan Inc, one of the world's
largest generic drugmakers, posted higher quarterly profit and
sales, helped by the introduction of its version of
antidepressant Lexapro and other products.
Mylan also said on Thursday that it plans to launch its
generic version of the big-selling cholesterol fighter Lipitor
in the latter part of the current quarter.
Watson Pharmaceuticals and India's Ranbaxy
Laboratories are already selling generic Lipitor and
other competitors are likely to begin offering their versions in
coming months.
Mylan maintained its 2012 forecast for earnings of $2.30 to
$2.50 per share, but added that it continues to see
opportunities for upside during the year and was confident in
its 2013 earnings target of $2.75 per share.
Wall Street on average is estimating 2012 earnings of $2.42
per share and is looking for $2.67 in 2013, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mylan posted a first-quarter profit of $129.4 million, or 30
cents per share, up from $104.5 million, or 23 cents a share a
year before. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share of 52
cents beat Wall Street forecasts by 2 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose 9 percent to $1.59 billion.
The company also said patent litigation was resolved for its
key EpiPen epinephrine product for allergic emergencies that
would allow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to
launch a generic competitor as early as June 2015. But Teva must
first gain approval from U.S. health regulators for its version.
Mylan shares were down 23 cents, or 1 percent, at $21.97 in
late morning trade on Nasdaq.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Shibani Malhotra said the
decline was likely due to confusion over the EpiPen settlement.
"People assumed if Mylan had a strong case they wouldn't
settle for earlier than 2018 or so," Malhotra said, but added
that generic competition in 2015 was far from certain.
"We see a generic approval as difficult, so we are happy the
overhang has been removed," she said.
Mylan's report comes a day after rival Watson agreed to buy
Swiss-based Actavis for at least $5.6 billion, cementing its
status as one of the world's biggest generic drugmakers and
expanding its business internationally.
Mylan said it expects consolidation in the industry to
continue and that it was actively looking on all fronts,
including at new products and therapeutic categories, as well as
opportunities to expand geographically.