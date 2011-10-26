UPDATE 4-Mylan CEO Coury to step down

* Says Coury to move to executive chairman role

Oct 26 Generic and specialty pharmaceutical giant Mylan Inc said its Chief Executive Robert Coury will hand over the reins to Heather Bresch, ending his nearly decade-long tenure with strong quarterly results.

Shares of the Pittsburgh-based drugmaker rose 6 percent to a five-week high of $19.28 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

Bresch, who has worked for Mylan for 20 years, is serving as the company's president and has been groomed for the top job by Coury.

"I did get the sense that over the last few quarters, they have been positioning Heather as the main investor contact who has been much more visible in the conference calls and media," Credit Agricole Securities analyst Kim Vukhac said.

Bresch, 41, will hand over her role as president to Chief Operating Officer Rajiv Malik, who joined the third largest generics and specialty pharmaceutical company in the world after its acquisition of India's Matrix Laboratories Ltd.

Meanwhile, Coury, 50, will move to the role of executive chairman.

When asked by an analyst on a conference call about the reason for transition, Coury said "why not now?", and cited the company's robust position and the fact that he is not stepping down due to any turmoil as the main reasons.

Coury, who has been Mylan's chief executive since September 2002, took the decision of acquiring Merck KGaA's Dey Pharma in 2007 that greatly increased the company's generic footprint.

Coury, Bresch and Malik have all agreed to new, three-year contracts.

NARROWS OUTLOOK, Q3 BEATS

The company, which posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, narrowed its 2011 earnings view for the second time this year.

Vukhac, who has an "underperform" rating with a price target of $19 on Mylan's stock, said the narrowing of the forecast was not a good sign.

"You don't even have to make the top ended guidance. You could just lower the bottom," she added.

"To beat consensus by 4 cents and not raise the range is not a vote of confidence. "

The company now expects full-year earnings of $1.98-$2.02 a share. Mylan, which has a market value of $7.76 billion, had earlier predicted $1.95-$2.05 a share.

Mylan said its outlook did not include potential contribution from approvals of generics of Warner Chilcott's acne drug Doryx and Pfizer Inc.'s cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor.

"The approval of Doryx and Lipitor would represent upside and excess of our current guidance range," newly appointed CEO Bresch said.

Excluding items, the company earned 55 cents a share for the third quarter which beat the market estimate of 51 cents. Total revenue rose 16 percent to $1.58 billion.

Net sales from the specialty segment rose 51 percent to $213.9 million, helped by higher sales of Mylan's EpiPen auto-injector -- used to treat severe allergic reactions -- and Dey Pharma's Perforomist inhalation solution. (Reporting by Esha Dey and Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Viraj Nair)