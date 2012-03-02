UPDATE 1-Mylan gets unfavourable ruling from US court

March 2 Mylan Inc said a U.S.
federal court has ruled in favor of Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma
Co's unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals regarding
infringement of patents by Sunovion's lung disorder drug.
In 2007, Mylan's unit Dey Pharma sued Sunovion alleging its
drug Brovana infringes seven of Dey's patents.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Brovana
in 2006 for the treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients
with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic
bronchitis and emphysema.
The U.S. district court for the southern district of New
York granted Sunovion's motion regarding one of its defenses and
its request to limit damages, Mylan said in a statement.
"Mylan is disappointed in today's ruling and believes the
court erred in its decision. Mylan intends to appeal the
decision," the world's third-largest generic drugmaker said.
Mylan also said it will continue to pursue its claims
against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a separate
litigation.