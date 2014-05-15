Mylan: US court dismisses Teva's move to block copies of MS drug

May 15 Mylan Inc said a U.S. district court dismissed a case by Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd intended to block the U.S. health regulator from approving generic versions of Teva's multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.

U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan said it had intervened in the lawsuit in support of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"Following the court's decision against Teva, we continue to see no barrier to FDA approval of Mylan's generic Copaxone following patent expiry," Mylan CEO Heather Bresch said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)