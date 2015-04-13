UPDATE 1-Mylan settles Viagra patent litigation with Pfizer

(Adds details from statement, background on drug, shares)
April 13 Drugmaker Mylan N.V said it
settled a patent litigation with Pfizer Inc related to
Viagra, paving the way for the launch of the drug's generic
version in the United States once approved.
Mylan said on Monday that the settlement would allow it to
launch Sildenafil Citrate by December 2017, or sooner under
certain conditions, subject to approval by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration.
Pfizer's patent for Viagra, used to treat erectile
dysfunction, expires in 2020.
Mylan did not disclose other terms of the settlement, citing
confidentiality, and added that the settlement and license
agreement was subject to review by the U.S. Department of
Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.
Mylan said Viagra had U.S. sales of about $1.3 billion last
year according to IMS Health.
Mylan's Sildenafil Citrate is currently sold in 11 European
countries.
Pfizer's shares closed down marginally at $35.09, after
touching an 11-year high on Monday. Mylan's shares closed down
2.4 percent at $68.56.
