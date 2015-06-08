Teva bosses say remain committed to Mylan takeover

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
AMSTERDAM, June 8 Top executives at Israeli drugmaker Teva sent an open letter to takeover target Mylan on Monday, saying they remained committed to striking a deal and reasserting that Teva's $82-per-share offer would benefit shareholders of both firms.
In a letter addressed to Mylan executive founder Robert Coury, Teva CEO Erez Vidgodman and Chairman Yitzhak Peterburg repeated that a combination of the two companies would add value to both.
The letter accused Mylan of having "made grossly incorrect statements to mislead your stockholders and other stakeholders about us". The letter went on to list the reasons why Teva's offer was favourable. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.