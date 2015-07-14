U.S. consumer groups oppose Teva bid for generic drug rival Mylan

WASHINGTON, July 14 A proposed merger of the two
largest U.S. generic drug makers drew fire on Tuesday from
Consumers Union and seven other groups, who asked antitrust
enforcers to stop Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's
proposal to purchase Mylan NV, saying it would lead to
higher prices and more drug shortages.
At this point, there is no deal. Mylan has been rebuffing
Teva's takeover bids, including one in April for $40 billion.
Meanwhile, Mylan has pressed on with a $34 billion hostile bid
for Perrigo Co Plc.
But the groups remain concerned. In their letter to Federal
Trade Commission Chairwoman Edith Ramirez, the groups urged the
FTC to look at more than just overlapping drugs made by both
companies, to determine if a merger of drug makers is legal. The
two companies, the letter said, would make 25 percent of all
generic drugs.
"We believe you will conclude that the merger would
substantially lessen competition in violation of the antitrust
laws, and should be blocked," they said in the letter.
Even without the deal, the groups said that more than half
of retail generic drugs saw their prices go up between July 2013
and July 2014.
"In the last decade, there has been significant
consolidation among generic drug manufacturers. This increased
consolidation has already led to higher prices and to generic
drug shortages," the groups wrote in a letter.
The groups also said that Teva and Mylan, between them,
make 12 of the 70 drugs that the Food and Drug Administration
says are in short supply.
"Along with exacerbating the current drug shortages of these
medications, a merger between the two largest generic
manufacturers would likely eliminate more manufacturing
facilities, leading to reduced production and creating other
shortages of generic and specialty drugs," the letter said.
Teva said in a statement that it was confident it could
arrange sufficient asset sales to make the deal acceptable to
antitrust enforcers.
"Teva remains deeply committed to consummating a transaction
with Mylan that offers an unparalleled opportunity for greater
access to much needed medicines," a company spokesperson said.
Consumer groups signing the letter were: Consumers Union,
Consumer Federation of America, US Public Interest Research
Group, Public Citizen, Consumer Action, Consumer Watchdog,
Community Catalyst, and the National Center for Health Research.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)