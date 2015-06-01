Mylan says Teva's stake buy violates U.S. anti-trust rules

June 1 Mylan NV said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , which has made an unsolicited offer for the company, violated U.S. anti-trust rules by acquiring a stake.

Teva disclosed a 1.35 percent stake in Mylan last week.

"We consider Teva's stakebuilding as a further indication of its intention to meddle with our business, strategy and mission while remaining unclear as to its actual intentions," Mylan said in a letter addressed to Teva's chief executive, Erez Vigodman.(1.usa.gov/1Q0SxgC)

Mylan did not clarify which anti-trust rule Teva violated.

The two companies were not immediately available for comment.

Mylan said on Monday there was still no clarity whether Teva would make a formal offer, almost six weeks since Teva's offer for about $40 billion. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)