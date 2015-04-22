UPDATE 1-Teva ready to divest operations to win regulatory nod for Mylan buy

(Adds details)
April 22 Generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd said it could "promptly"
divest some operations to obtain regulatory clearance for its
proposed $40 billion takeover of smaller rival Mylan NV.
Mylan, which has said a merger with Teva would be bad fit,
plans to make a new offer for Perrigo Co Plc in the
near term, CNBC reported on Wednesday. (cnb.cx/1EbtArn)
Mylan earlier this month made a $29 billion offer for
Perrigo, in a move that some analysts suggested was a tactic to
help fend off Teva. But, Perrigo, a maker of over-the-counter
medicines, rejected the offer on Tuesday.
A Mylan spokesman declined to comment on the CNBC report.
Teva plans to work with antitrust authorities and expects
that the proposed transaction with Mylan can be completed by the
end of 2015, it said on Wednesday, a day after going public with
its bid for Mylan.
Jerusalem, Israel-based Teva did not say which operations it
could be ready to divest.
Mylan has yet to publicly respond to Teva's offer, but last
week Mylan Executive Chairman Robert Coury responded to reports
of a potential deal by saying that such a combination would
attract antitrust scrutiny and was "without sound industrial
logic or cultural fit".
However, some of Mylan's top investors, including Paulson
and Co, are encouraging its board to consider Teva's proposal,
Reuters has reported.
Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it intends to
hold on to its 14.25 percent stake in Mylan for at least the
short term.
A Teva-Mylan deal would be the second-largest healthcare
transaction in the last 12 months after Botox maker Allergan was
bought for $66 billion by Actavis Plc, also a generic
drugmaker.
Generic drugmakers are looking to get bigger and gain access
to product lines with higher profit margins.
