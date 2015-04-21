Teva declines to comment on report it to make offer for Mylan

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TEL AVIV, April 21 Shares in generic drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Mylan jumped in pre-market trade in New York on a report from Bloomberg that Teva could make a public unsolicited offer for Mylan as soon as Tuesday.
A spokesman for Teva, the world's largest maker of generic drugs, said the company does not comment on rumours or reports.
According to Bloomberg, Teva is working with Barclays Plc on the approach. Officials at Barclays in Tel Aviv declined to comment.
Shares in Mylan were up 8.8 percent at $74 in premarket Nasdaq trade while Teva's New York Stock Exchange-listed shares were up 2.9 percent to $65.12.
Shares in Perrigo Co, which Mylan offered to buy for $29 billion this month, were down 4.5 percent at $189.20.
Mylan's chief executive said on Friday a merger with Teva would be a bad fit.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Steven Scheer and Jason Neely)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.