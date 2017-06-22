Mylan shareholders re-elect board, vote against exec pay

AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders
re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting
on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of
the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high
prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.
Shareholders voted against a measure to approve the
company's executive compensation. The shareholder campaign
against Mylan's board picked up steam after Chairman Robert
Coury's nearly $100 million pay package was disclosed earlier
this year.
The company did not disclose the vote totals for the
directors.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Writing by Michael Erman in New
York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)