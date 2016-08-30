UPDATE 1-EpiPen maker Mylan hires banks for debut euro bond

(Adds context throughout)
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Mylan has hired banks for a
euro-denominated multi-tranche debut euro bond, a day after the
under-fire drugmaker announced it would launch a generic version
of its EpiPen allergy injection at half the price.
The company has mandated Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ING and
JP Morgan to host a series of investor meetings in Europe from
September 7-9.
The company has been under pressure from US lawmakers and
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for increasing the price
of a two-cartridge EpiPen set from around US$100 in 2008 to
US$600 today.
"That's outrageous," Clinton said in a statement on her
website. "It's just the latest troubling example of a company
taking advantage of its consumers."
Mylan bosses have sought to deflect some of the criticism by
announcing on Monday the impending release of a generic version
of the drug, which will be sold at US$300.
The Reg S benchmark transaction will be issued by Mylan NV
and guaranteed by Mylan Inc.
While this will be Mylan NV's first foray into the euro bond
market, the issuer has US$11.43bn of debt outstanding, almost
all in US dollars, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Mylan is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by S&P and Fitch,
all with stable outlooks.
