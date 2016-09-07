UPDATE 1-Senate investigations panel to probe Mylan's EpiPen pricing

(Adds statement from senators, background on pricing, Mylan not
immediately available for comment)
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The U.S. Senate's permanent
subcommittee on investigations will probe Mylan Pharmaceuticals'
pricing of the allergy auto-injector EpiPen, according
to a press release issued on Wednesday.
The release described the probe as a "preliminary inquiry."
Mylan has been criticized - including by Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton - for sharply raising the
price of EpiPens, which are carried by people with
life-threatening allergies. Mylan raised the price from about
$100 in 2008 to about $600 currently. It has offered some
discounts but this has done little to allay concerns.
"Our review of this matter will be robust, thorough, and
bipartisan. Parents and school districts in Ohio, Missouri and
across the country need affordable access to this life-saving
drug, and we share their concern over Mylan's sustained price
increases," Senators Rob Portman, the Republican chair of the
subcommittee, and Claire McCaskill, the top Democrat, said in a
statement.
Mylan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
