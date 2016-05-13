Mylan to buy Renaissance's topical business for $950 mln

May 13 Drugmaker Mylan NV said it would buy Renaissance Acquisition Holdings LLC's non-sterile, topicals-focused specialty and generics business for $950 million.

The deal will add about 25 branded and generic topical products, the company said on Friday.

The deal, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, includes additional contingent payment of up to $50 million. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)