Mylan to buy Renaissance's topical business for $950 mln

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Drugmaker Mylan NV said it would buy Renaissance Acquisition Holdings LLC's non-sterile, topicals-focused specialty and generics business for $950 million.
The deal will add about 25 branded and generic topical products, the company said on Friday.
The deal, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, includes additional contingent payment of up to $50 million. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.