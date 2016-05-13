UPDATE 1-Mylan to buy Renaissance's topical business for $950 mln

(Adds details)
May 13 Mylan NV said it would buy a part
of the topicals-focused drug business of Renaissance Acquisition
Holdings LLC for $950 million to expand its dermatological
product portfolio.
The deal comes three months after Mylan said it would
acquire Swedish drugmaker Meda, which also has a sizeable
dermatology business.
Dermatology and topical drugs have long been an area of
focus for Mylan, Chief Executive Heather Bresch said in a
statement on Friday.
The Renaissance business is complementary to Meda's, she
said.
The deal will add about 25 branded and generic non-sterile
topical products, the company said.
Renaissance, majority owned by private equity firm
RoundTable Healthcare Partners, will retain its sterile-focused
businesses and associated manufacturing facility.
The deal, which is expected to close by the end of the third
quarter, includes additional contingent payment of up to $50
million.
The unit generated revenue of about $370 million in 2015 and
employed about 1,200, Mylan said.
Topical drugs are usually applied directly to the skin and
are prescribed for a wide range of dermatological conditions.
Mylan said it expects to finance the deal using a
combination of cash on hand and borrowings under existing credit
facilities.
Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP served as legal adviser.
Mylan's shares were down slightly at $38.58 in morning
trade.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)