U.S. agency says it advised Mylan that EpiPen was misclassified

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 A U.S. health agency said on Wednesday it had "expressly advised" Mylan that the company had misclassified the EpiPen in a way that led to the company paying a lower rebate to states.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement it has "on multiple occasions, provided guidance to the industry and Mylan on the proper classification of drugs and has expressly advised Mylan that their classification of EpiPen for purposes of the Medicaid Drug Rebate program was incorrect."
Mylan classified the EpiPen with the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program as a non-innovator multiple source drug, which pays a rebate of 13 percent to states, rather than innovator, which pays a rebate of a minimum of 23.1 percent. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.