U.S. Senate panel postpones Mylan hearing

WASHINGTON Nov 23 The U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee on Monday postponed a hearing planned for next week to
discuss Mylan NV's pending $465 million settlement to
resolve charges that it underpaid government healthcare programs
by misclassifying its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
Mylan, the Justice Department and the Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid Services had all declined to send officials to the
Nov. 30 hearing, the committee said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, because of the unconventional refusal by
these three entities to attend, we must now consider compelling
their participation," committee Chairman Charles Grassley said
in the statement. "This committee will not stop until our
questions are answered and any appropriate actions are taken."
Mylan has come under fire for raising the price of a pair of
EpiPens to $600 from $100 in 2008 and listing it with Medicaid
as a generic product even though it is listed with the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration as a branded product. Companies pay
smaller rebates to Medicaid for generics.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang)