U.S. health agency tells Grassley there is no EpiPen settlement yet

NEW YORK Jan 19 Mylan NV has yet to reach a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over the classification in the Medicaid program of life-saving allergy treatment EpiPen, the acting head of a top U.S. government health regulatory agency told Senator Charles Grassley in a letter disclosed on Thursday.

In the letter, which Grassley released, Andrew Slavitt, who has run the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said that Mylan had not reached a settlement yet with any potential party regarding the treatment.

Mylan said in October that it would pay $465 million to settle questions over whether it underpaid U.S. government healthcare programs.

Mylan was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Alan Crosby)
