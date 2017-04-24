Sanofi files U.S. antitrust lawsuit against Mylan over EpiPen

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Sanofi SA on Monday sued Mylan NV, accusing the pharmaceutical company of engaging in illegal conduct to squelch competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment, which has been at the center of a public debate over drug prices.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Trenton, New Jersey, Sanofi said that Mylan's conduct has resulted in the company losing hundreds of millions of dollars in sales for a rival product, Auvi-Q. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: