Sanofi files U.S. antitrust lawsuit against Mylan over EpiPen

April 24 Sanofi SA on Monday sued Mylan NV, accusing the pharmaceutical company of engaging in illegal conduct to squelch competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment, which has been at the center of a public debate over drug prices.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Trenton, New Jersey, Sanofi said that Mylan's conduct has resulted in the company losing hundreds of millions of dollars in sales for a rival product, Auvi-Q. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)
