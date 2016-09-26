Mylan reiterates profit on EpiPen two-pack in US

Sept 26 Under fire generic drugmaker Mylan NV
reiterated it makes a net profit of $104, after taxes,
for a pair of its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment sold in the
United States, the company said in a filing on Monday.
The unexpected filing comes after the Wall Street Journal
reported earlier in the day that the company substantially
reduced its calculation of EpiPen profits by applying the
statutory U.S. tax rate of 37.5 percent during a congressional
hearing on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2dmnPhw)
U.S. lawmakers at the hearing lambasted Mylan Chief
Executive Heather Bresch for sharply increasing prices for the
treatment to $600 for a pair from $100 in 2007.
"Without the tax-related reduction, Mylan's profits on the
EpiPen two-pack would be closer to $160, or 60 percent higher
than the figure the company gave Congress," the WSJ report said.
