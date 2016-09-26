UPDATE 1-Mylan faces scrutiny over EpiPen profit data shown to Congress

(Adds details from SEC filing, lawmaker reaction, bylines)
By Toni Clarke and Natalie Grover
Sept 26 Mylan NV faced questions on
Monday about the profit on its EpiPen emergency allergy
treatment, following a report that the company makes 60 percent
more on the injector than it had told Congress.
Mylan has been widely criticized for sharply raising the
price of EpiPens, which are carried by people with
life-threatening allergies. Mylan, which acquired the product in
2007, has raised the list price for a pair of EpiPens to $600
from about $100 in 2008.
Lawmakers are trying to determine whether Mylan made more
money on EpiPen than warranted from state Medicaid programs by
having it classified as a generic product, resulting in much
smaller rebates to the government health plans.
Mylan Chief Executive Heather Bresch testified last week
under oath that Mylan pockets roughly $100 for a two-pen pack.
She did not state that the figure included taxes, which the
company acknowledged on Monday.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Mylan had
significantly reduced its calculation of EpiPen profits by
applying the statutory U.S. tax rate of 37.5 percent.
Mylan's overall effective tax rate was 7.4 percent in 2015
and 4.2 percent in 2014, according to annual regulatory filings.
Lawmakers on the House Committee on Oversight and Government
Reform last week excoriated Bresch for raising the price of
EpiPen sixfold since 2008 and were skeptical of her profit
analysis.
"We didn't believe Mylan's numbers last week during their
CEO's testimony, and we don't believe them this week either,"
Representative Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the
committee, said in a statement on Monday.
Mylan said on Monday it was standard practice to include
taxes in a profitability analysis and to use the U.S. statutory
rate when analyzing income in that country. It filed a copy of
the analysis with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Monday.
"Just as we did not use a blended global tax rate, we also
did not allocate corporate expenses associated with running the
business, which would have further reduced its profitability,"
Nina Devlin, a Mylan spokeswoman, said in an email.
Mylan has tried to stem criticism by offering more discounts
to consumers. An increasing number of families have said that
the treatment has become unaffordable. It plans shortly to
market a half-price generic EpiPen.
Mylan's U.S. EpiPen profit is expected to reach $419 million
in 2016, according to the company's regulatory filing, up from
$3 million in 2008. It estimated sales of 8 million pens in
2016, up from 4.3 million in 2008.
