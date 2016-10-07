Mylan agrees to $465 mln settlement over EpiPen classification

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Mylan NV said it agreed to a $465 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to the manner in which it had improperly classified its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment to pay lower rebates to state health programs.
Mylan will record a pre-tax charge of about $465 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 as a result of the settlement, it said on Friday.
The company also lowered its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $4.70-$4.90 per share from $4.85-$5.15. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: