Mylan agrees to $465 mln settlement over EpiPen classification

Oct 7 Mylan NV said it agreed to a $465 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to the manner in which it had improperly classified its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment to pay lower rebates to state health programs.

Mylan will record a pre-tax charge of about $465 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 as a result of the settlement, it said on Friday.

The company also lowered its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $4.70-$4.90 per share from $4.85-$5.15. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)