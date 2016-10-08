UPDATE 4-Mylan to pay $465 mln over EpiPen Medicaid rebate dispute

(Adds Senator Blumenthal statement, paragraph 8)
By Deena Beasley
Oct 7 Mylan NV on Friday said it will
pay $465 million to settle questions of whether it underpaid
U.S. government healthcare programs by misclassifying its EpiPen
emergency allergy treatment, which has come under intense
scrutiny after a series of drastic price increases.
Mylan has been lambasted by consumers and lawmakers for
raising prices on the lifesaving EpiPen sixfold to over $600 for
a package of two in less than a decade, making the devices
unaffordable for a growing number of families.
Lawmakers were trying to determine whether Mylan made more
money on EpiPen than warranted from state Medicaid programs by
having it classified as a generic product, resulting in much
smaller rebates to the government health plans.
Mylan Chief Executive Heather Bresch was grilled by the
House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform for the price
increase and they were skeptical of her profit analysis of the
product.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in response
to a request from U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, said
this week that the Medicaid plan for the poor spent $797 million
on EpiPen between 2011 and 2015, including rebates provided by
Mylan, or $960 million before rebates.
Lawmakers have contended that Mylan underpaid Medicaid
rebates by misclassifying EpiPen as a generic instead of a
branded drug. The Medicaid rebate for a generic is 13 percent
compared with a minimum 23.1 percent for a branded drug.
"I am glad the Department of Justice pursued this so
quickly," Klobuchar said in a statement. "If other drugs are
misclassified, and surely EpiPen isn't the only one ... the
taxpayers need to get their money back."
Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut blasted the
settlement as too small and said Congress should investigate
whether Mylan violated the law. "This settlement is a shadow of
what it should be - lacking real accountability for Mylan's
apparent lawbreaking," he said in a statement.
Mylan said in a regulatory filing on Friday that EpiPen will
be classified as a branded drug as of April 1, 2017.
Bresch told lawmakers this week that Mylan plans to launch a
$300 generic version of EpiPen as soon as possible this year.
Mylan also lowered its 2016 earnings outlook, but the
drugmaker affirmed its 2018 forecast and its shares rose 11
percent to $39.90 after hours.
"Kudos to management for fast action," AB Bernstein analyst
Ronny Gal said in a video message to investors. "This was one of
the major risks everyone was focusing on ... now it is
essentially off the table."
Mylan said it will record a pretax charge of about $465
million in the quarter ended Sept. 30. The company, which will
make the payment to the Department of Justice and other
government agencies, said the settlement does not include any
finding of wrongdoing.
Mylan, citing changes to the EpiPen consumer discount
program and upcoming launch of a generic version, said it now
expects full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $4.70 to
$4.90, down from $4.85 to $5.15.
Mylan said it "remains committed" to its target of at least
$6.00 in adjusted earnings per share in 2018.
